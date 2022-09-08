Noah Burton

Noah Burton as Willy Wonka is joined on stage Wednesday evening by Oompa Loompas during a dress rehearsal of "Willy Wonka Jr." at the Mansfield Playhouse. The show opens Friday night.

"There is no life I know

To compare with pure imagination

GALLERY: Scenes from 'Willy Wonka Jr.' at the Mansfield Playhouse

Photos from a dress rehearsal of "Willy Wonka Jr." on Wednesday evening at the Mansfield Playhouse. The show opens Friday evening for a five-performance run at the East Third Street theater.

1 of 37
Anthony Parker

Anthony Parker performs the role of "Charlie Bucket" during a dress rehearsal of "Willy Wonka Jr." on Wednesday evening at the Mansfield Playhouse.
Ella Aquino

Ella Aquino performs as "Violet Beauregarde" during a dress rehearsal of "Willy Wonka Jr." on Wednesday evening at the Mansfield Playhouse.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"