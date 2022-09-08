"There is no life I know
To compare with pure imagination
"There is no life I know
To compare with pure imagination
Living there, you'll be free
If you truly wish to be"
-- Willy Wonka
MANSFIELD -- Noah Burton enjoyed creating his own world from Legos when was a young boy.
Without even knowing it, the now 18-year-old Burton was prepping for the lead role in "Willy Wonka Jr.," which opens Friday night at the Mansfeld Playhouse.
"My interest in architecture and structure comes way back from 4 or 5 years old, playing with Legos. At that age, it's all imagination. It doesn't matter what pieces you have. You're only limited by your imagination at that age," said Burton, a home-schooled senior who also takes classes at North Central State College.
"Growing up a little bit, I realize how much I have come away from true and pure imagination. It's very sobering. How could I possibly just give all that up? Because that was a wonderful place to be in where the world was really just whatever I made it to be," he said.
That's one of the reasons the role of the well-known and fabled candy maker appealed to Burton, last seen at the East Third Street theater in June as as "Lumiere" in "Beauty and the Beast."
"I loved the book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," (the novel upon which the stage show and movie are based). Willy Wonka is such an amazing character.
"He has been altered a little bit in the junior version. He's a little bit less weird. A little bit more harsh in places and a little bit less harsh in other places.
"But just being able to take on a role that, if you've seen the (1971) original film with Gene Wilder, just the fantastic job he does in that movie. Just having that as an inspiration and just what can I do to that make it my own.
"I love the way that Willy looks at things," Burton said.
Doug Wertz, the artistic director at the Mansfield Playhouse, said its Wonka's imagination process that draws people into the youth theater performance with its cast of 39, ranging in age from 4 to 18.
"He talks about it, 'Come with me and you'll be in a world of imagination.' And I think that's what it is. It becomes animated and it becomes weird because you're inside his head and his visions of things and his experimentations.
"But he's also a bit eccentric and with a sense of humor and of course, he's a little frightening," Wertz said.
Anthony Parker, an eighth-grader at Lexington Junior High, gets the closest look at Willy Wonka, portraying "Charlie Bucket," the young man who snags the final "Golden Ticket" to tour the chocolate factory.
It's the fourth Playhouse show for the 14-year-old Parker, who said he loves working with Wertz.
"He is such a great director. He is so good at giving tips. He is never harsh about it ... always encouraging. It's helped a lot, especially at the singing tips," Parker said.
The teenager admits the vocals are the most challenging part of the show this time.
"I have done a lot of music and singing in the past, but my voice is developing a little bit now," he said.
Parker is excited for the opportunity -- and the sweets.
"I am always happy to be back on stage. I'm always excited. It's fun. I also like getting to eat a lot of chocolate," he said with a laugh. "I ate the whole bar last night at rehearsal."
Ella Aquino makes her Mansfield Playhouse debut as gum-smacking, southern belle "Violet Beauregarde," another Golden Ticket recipient.
The 12-year-old student at Eastern Elementary School in Lexington said she already loves the theater.
"I love doing plays and meeting new friends. Whatever part I get in a show, I am happy with it. It's just so much fun to sing and perform," she said.
"I love Violet's southern accent, even though I don't speak it," she said with a laugh. "I just love the character."
Without giving away too much of the story, Violet meets an explosive, fruit-filled end in the show. Aquino helps to activate the show tech for the big moment and feels the pressure.
"You have to press a button to blow up into a giant blueberry ... and one time I forgot where the button was," she said. "So it's kind of challenging to keep it in your hand. I'm worried it's going to fall out."
Wertz praised the work of the cast and backstage volunteers.
"The backstage organization and the assistance is huge, especially when you have a cast with 15 littles -- the Oompa Loompas," he said.
"We've had so much involvement with other teens, not cast in the show, and parents, and they had been fantastic with this. The show's program is going to list more volunteers on than I've seen in a long time. It's very cool," he said.
Launching rehearsals in the summer for any show, much less a youth production, posed its own unique challenges for the veteran director.
"It's tough. A lot of kids play soccer in the summertime and of course there's vacations all the time. Then they're getting ready to school. As we get ready to open, everybody's starting school. So you have open houses in the evening.
"All you can do is understand that you've got to work around it cause they're all volunteers. You make them up and work with them as much as you can when they get back.
"It's a challenge, but when it comes down to the end product, they really seem to pull it together," Wertz said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
