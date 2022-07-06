WILLARD -- The City of Willard wants to invite country music fans of the region to an outdoor concert on Tuesday, July 12, featuring Monica Robins and the Ninja Cowboys.
If that name sounds familiar, it should. Monica is the WKYC 3News Senior Health Correspondent. She is also a seven-time Emmy award-winning reporter. Robins has been singing since the age of 15.
She gave up trying to be a rock star years ago because if she sang for a living, it would be work. Now she just enjoys playing for people who just want to have a good time. She will be joined with her rockin’ country band, the Ninja Cowboys.
The Ninja Cowboys came together to meet the rising demand for contemporary country music.
You’ll hear your everyday favorites along with the classic anthems and standards that’ll make you break out line-dancing. The Ninjas are comprised of longtime Cleveland musicians including the Southern rock-based berserker Sid Solomon on guitar, Jim Bacha the global touring professional on bass, Steve Revay showing his multi-dimensional playing on keys, and Deke Kumler holding it all together on the drum kit. Come out to see how rockin’ country music can be.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
To make the evening complete, come hungry and grab a bite to eat from the concession stand being run by the Willard High School Music Boosters. Or if you prefer, bring your own picnic and soft drinks.
People are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or spread out on blankets as there is limited amount of bleacher seats and covered picnic tables. Better yet, come ready to dance and show Monica and the Ninja Cowboys how much fun Willard can be.
The Willard Showmobile is located past the Depot at 520 City Park Drive. In the event of rain or other inclement weather, concerts will relocate inside the brick depot building.
This year’s concert series starts at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday. The Concerts in the Park series is presented by Pepperidge Farm and the City of Willard Recreation Department will continue Tuesday evenings through Aug. 16 and offer a little bit of everything from rock, country, folk, and oldies.
A complete list of upcoming performers can be found on the City of Willard’s website under the events tab.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.