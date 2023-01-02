MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter.
Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
Snow tubers save $5 on 2hr Tubing Tickets by making their required Advanced Reservation online at $25 per ticket, regularly priced at $30. Discount shown in cart and no promo code required. Snow Trails will also donate $5 to Catalyst Life Services from each ticket purchased.
As a bonus, this event will be held under the Glow Tubing LED lights. Popular times sell-out, so it is recommended to make a reservation as soon as possible to not miss-out on the fun for a great cause. Visit: SnowTrails.com/WillTubeForFood.
“We are excited to give back to the community and welcome families for a fun night making memories with Glow Tubing at Snow Trails,” said Nate Wolleson, Snow Trails Marketing Manager. “We began this event in 2006 and it continues to provide many non-perishable donations of food and a financial contribution to the great work of Catalyst Life Services New Beginnings program.
"We fully appreciate each Snow Trails guest who joins us and we couldn’t do this without their support,” Wolleson said.
Snow Trails Vertical Descent Tubing Park offers 2hr Tubing Tickets to include the use of a snow tube, conveyor carpet lift ride to avoid walking uphill – typically required with sled-riding – and the use of multiple tubing lanes for a fun snowy descent under the glowing LED lights.
Non-perishable donations will be collected at the Tubing Park Ticket Hut when redeeming reservations. The Hut is adjacent to the tubing lanes and the Tubing Lodge, which offers a snack bar, restrooms, and a panoramic view of tubers sliding-by.
In addition to tubing, families looking to enroll the kiddos in learn to ski & snowboard programs or simply hone their skills can take advantage of Snow Trails Children’s Program.
“Polar Bear Cubs” and “Polar Bear” Children’s Program (Ages 4 to 9)
Snow Trails “Polar Cubs” and “Polar Bears” Children’s Program is designed for kids ages four to nine. Priced at $129 per session, each program includes an area ticket, ski or snowboard equipment rental, helmet, on-snow instruction and mid-session snack. Families can choose either a morning (9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon (2 to 5:30 p.m.) session.
This program combines the fun of discovery, the challenge of trying new things and the excitement of mastering new skills, all in a safe environment. Children are led by skilled instructors in both indoor and outdoor activities. The Program is offered through mid-March 2023 on Fridays through Sundays and on Peak Days.
Reservations are required for the Children’s Program and need to be made by 6 p.m. the day before. Walk-ins are not accepted. For more information or to book online, visit SnowTrails.com/Kids.
Additionally, Snow Trails offers Private, Semi-Private, and Group Ski and Snowboard Lessons for all ages and ability levels starting at $20 per one-hour of instruction. For more information, visit SnowTrails.com/Lessons.
ABOUT SNOW TRAILS
Snow Trails, which was the first commercial ski area in Ohio, is a privately-owned resort, under the same management since inception. The resort features six chairlifts, including a slow-moving Beginner’s Double Chairlift and two ski carpets dedicated to the Beginner's Area. A third carpet lift is utilized for the Snow Tubing Park with the "Longest Tubing Lanes in Ohio."
The Resort offers 19 total trails and is known for Timberline trail - “Longest Trail in Ohio.” There are three glade areas, plus five Terrain Parks. A 9,000 sq. ft. Rental Center houses user-friendly equipment and offers a self-service system. Snow Trails typically opens in early December and the season lasts into March. The resort is located off Interstate 71 south of Mansfield on Possum Run Road.
