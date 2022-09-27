Sean Kitzler and Kathy Parr

Sean Kitzler and Kathy Parr

The very first pizza shop in Mansfield, Leaning Tower of Pizza, has embraced their history and ceases to change a thing– which is just part of the reason they have been in business for over six decades.

Leaning Tower interior

Leaning Tower advertisements

1 of 10
leaning tower orders
leaning tower subs
leaning tower pizza
leaning tower vw bus

Courage at Work: Presented by Mechanics Bank

Mechanics Bank presents the Courage at Work series recognizing it takes incredible courage to start and run a business. As a local and independent bank, Mechanics understands that local businesses are the heartbeat of our community and would like to thank those businesses who call Richland County home.

Tags

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.