MANSFIELD -- Local children were welcomed into the North Lake Park pavilion Saturday with the sounds of jingling reindeer antler headbands, Christmas music and crinkling candy cane wrappers.
The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, North End Community Improvement Collaborative, The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, Evolving Through Love and Richland County Children Services gave away Christmas snacks and toys from 2 to 4 p.m. to more than 100 children.
Angel Singleton, recreation coordinator of the Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, said the same organizations hosted a drive-thru event at the NECIC Urban Farm called “Santa’s Workshop.”
“This year, I changed it to ‘North End North Pole’ because I loved the alliteration and corny stuff like that,” she said. “North Lake is usually our home-base park because we have this nice pavilion, it’s heated and air-conditioned, and we’re just here trying to spread good Christmas cheer.”
Singleton said 100 children were registered online for the event as of Saturday morning, but she hoped they could serve 200 or more kids before the event was done. Everyone was given a walk-through map with six stations to visit, ending with a picture with Santa.
Link Briggs dressed as Santa, which he said he had done before for First Baptist Want To Do Ministries.
Brigitte Coles, community engagement specialist for Richland County Children Services, said she was happy to help organize North End North Pole and pass out toys.
“With all of our community partners, we’re trying to let the community know that we really do care about the kids and we want to give back all that love,” Coles said.
James Lee, co-founder of Evolving Through Love, also passed out toys to kids in honor of his mother,Evern Taylor Lee — who died of cancer in 2016.
“My mom always gave back to all my friends and family, so we’re giving back in honor of her,” he said.
Each child attending North End North Pole could pick out toys, stickers, fuzzy socks, a reindeer cookie kit and a hot chocolate kit with an NECIC Christmas storybook by Marya Jefferson.