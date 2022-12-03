northpole01.jpg

Link Briggs, dressed as Santa, passes out candy canes to children at the North End North Pole event Dec. 3.

MANSFIELD -- Local children were welcomed into the North Lake Park pavilion Saturday with the sounds of jingling reindeer antler headbands, Christmas music and crinkling candy cane wrappers.

The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, North End Community Improvement Collaborative, The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, Evolving Through Love and Richland County Children Services gave away Christmas snacks and toys from 2 to 4 p.m. to more than 100 children.

