Wayfinders CNOY Graphic

Wayfinders Ohio invites the public to bundle up, lace up their walking shoes, and join them for Mansfield’s first annual Coldest Night of the Year 5k walk on February 25, 2023 from 4-7 p.m.

Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) is an international fundraising event to bring awareness to the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness during the winter months. Mansfield will be one of 22 cities across the United States and over 100 cities across Canada participating in this year’s event.

