The circus

LEXINGTON -- The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is coming to Lexington on May 18 and 19, one of more than 200 towns in 17 states on this year’s tour. 5 and 7:30 p.m. showtimes will be offered each evening.

For 37 years, C&M Circus has been providing quality, affordable, family entertainment with its authentic, one-ring, big top circus that puts the audience just a few feet from the action.

