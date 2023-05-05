LEXINGTON -- The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is coming to Lexington on May 18 and 19, one of more than 200 towns in 17 states on this year’s tour. 5 and 7:30 p.m. showtimes will be offered each evening.
For 37 years, C&M Circus has been providing quality, affordable, family entertainment with its authentic, one-ring, big top circus that puts the audience just a few feet from the action.
Featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top and Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids, C&M Circus looks forward to wowing Richland County attendees with high-flying aerialists, tight-rope walkers, trapeze artists, big cats, clowns, and a host of daredevils.
Originally scheduled to appear in Lexington in 2020, the pandemic forced the date to be rescheduled.
Since that time, C&M has added a variety of performers to their 90-minute show including the 10th generation Loyal Family Bareback Horse Riders, Brandon Ayala on the Rola Bola, The Keith Duo on the Aerial Cradle, and aerialist Kelly Leeth.
Arranged by The Visual Bucket List Foundation, co-founders Christine and Steven Myers hope the event helps local families and kids of all ages create a day full of lasting visual memories.
“Given that we are an organization committed to providing children suffering from vision loss the opportunity to create unique visual memories, the circus not only aligns with our mission, but also acts as a fundraiser, enabling us to serve more children,” explained Myers.
A portion of ticket sales will be given to the non-profit.
Additionally, C&M Circus provides the opportunity for former VBLF clients to receive a behind-the-scenes tour.
“Recently we sent a child on a private safari in San Diego, so we think she will be thrilled to see the animals up close,” Myers noted.
Visitors are also invited behind the scenes when the C & M Circus kicks off on May 18 at 9:30 a.m. with a free tent raising and tour in front of Lexington’s Water Department at 152 Plymouth St.
Everyone is invited to watch the Big Top rise, tour the grounds, learn all about life on the road, and see how their beautiful animals are cared for.
“It’s a cool way for them to see everything before they come out and buy a ticket,” said Simone Key, co-owner of C & M. “It’s also important that people see the animals and see that they’re healthy and in good condition. We want them to see that everything we’re advertising is how it is.”
According to its website, all of the circus’ animals are captive-bred and the majority are rescues. For instance, the Golden Tabby Tigers, Delilah and Solomon, came to C&M when a roadside zoo was shut down by the United States Department of Agriculture, and their newest addition, Wendell the Lion, was surrendered by an exotic pet owner.
C&M is licensed and inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and their animals are seen by a veterinarian every 30 days.
On both May 18 and 19, a Midway featuring pony rides, a giant slide, face painting, and concessions will open at 4 p.m. Box Office tickets go on sale at the Circus grounds starting one hour before each show. Box Office prices are $16 for adults, and $9 for children (2-12) and seniors (65+).
Discounted pre-sale tickets can be purchased online or at Buckeye Imagination Museum, Hamilton Insurance Group, Paul Revere Restaurant, and the Lexington Mechanics Bank branch.
Pre-sale ticket prices are $13 for adults, and $8 for children (2-12) and Seniors (65+).