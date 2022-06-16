MANSFIELD — Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance are pleased to announce that Hamilton Insurance Group has earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award, which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with The Visual Bucket List Foundation (VBLF) and demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact across their community.
The award includes an initial $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will directly benefit VBLF, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing children who face the onset of severe visual impairment or complete loss of vision with the opportunity to create lasting visual memories.
Happening now through June 30, the story of Hamilton Insurance Group and VBLF will be spotlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at www.agentgiving.com/Hamilton-Insurance-Group where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes — shares to social media and comments on their story — the donation will be increased to $10,000.
VBLF’s journey began after a special young girl named Lizzy Myers, who at the age of five was diagnosed with Usher Syndrome Type 2A, was generously gifted with a once in a lifetime opportunity to travel to Italy and be blessed by the Pope before her vision was lost forever.
Lizzy is the daughter of Hamilton’s CFO Christine Myers, who with her husband, Steve, founded VBLF to ‘pay it forward’ and allow other children affected by similar vision limitations the chance to experience something on their own visual bucket list.
Since its inception, Hamilton Insurance has fully supported the Foundation’s mission by providing them with a dedicated phone line, office space within the agency, signage outside their office to increase visibility and participate in an annual giving campaign, donating approximately $2,500.
“After our daughter’s Italy experience, we recognized the importance of creating these visual memories for children on the verge of losing their sight and made it our goal to bless other children facing similar vision challenges,” said Myers.
“We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide The Visual Bucket List Foundation with the much-needed funds to continue our impactful work.”
The VBLF creates personalized, VIP experiences for children losing their vision so they will have a lasting visual memory to color their minds. VBLF has sent children on a dinosaur dig in South Dakota, to a meet and greet with the Navy's Blue Angels in Florida, on a private plane to view Christmas lights from the sky, and on a VIP trip to Disneyworld.
They are currently working to send a child on a private safari in San Diego. The nature of these wishes often cost between $10,000 and $15,000 per child. The $10,000 donation will allow the Foundation to provide an additional wish to a child losing their vision.
“It warms our hearts to see the endless dedication our agents have for their nonprofit partners through their volunteering, fundraising and overall awareness efforts,” said Kirk Orton Liberty Mutual Insurance Mid-Atlantic Region Senior Territory Manager.
“The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact across Ohio and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”
Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of an initiative they worked on.
About Liberty Mutual Insurance
Liberty Mutual’s purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.
In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of small commercial insurance products and services through our independent agent partners, including business owners policy, comprehensive business package, inland marine, workers compensation and more.
About Safeco Insurance
In business since 1923, Safeco Insurance sells personal automobile, homeowners and specialty products through a network of more than 10,000 independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. Safeco is a Liberty Mutual Insurance company.
You can learn more about us by visiting www.Libertymutualinsurance.com and www.Safeco.com.
About Hamilton Insurance Group
Hamilton Insurance Group, Inc. is an independent agency which was founded and incorporated by Neil Hamilton in 1992. The Hamilton Group represents over forty insurance carriers and is licensed in 22 states for all lines of insurance. Through its location in Mansfield at 1669 Lexington Ave. and Gahanna at 750 G Cross Pointe Rd, the Hamilton Group provides great coverage at competitive prices to thousands of families and businesses. We are proud to represent Safeco and Liberty Mutual Insurance.
For more information call 419-526-4700 or visit us at Hamiltongroupinc.com.
About The Visual Bucket List Foundation
The Visual Bucket List Foundation is a 501(c)3 created as a pay it forward effort to help children who are or who will be faced with severe visual impairment or total loss of vision, experience lasting visual memories. Each case is meant to be unique and individualized based on the child’s personal visual bucket list and their capabilities. The Visual Bucket List Foundation is set up to serve children up to the age of 18 who either have a severe visual impairment or will lose most or all their vision in the future due to a condition or illness.
For more information, please visit thevisualbucketlistfoundation.com.