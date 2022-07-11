MANSFIELD — Inkcarceration, Mansfield’s wildly popular music and tattoo festival returns for its fourth year July 15 to 17.
Hosted outside of the historic Ohio State Reformatory, the festival is known as one of the nation’s premiere rock festivals, and one of the largest in Ohio.
The lineup includes 40-plus bands on three stages, featuring national acts including Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Falling in Reverse, Distrurbed, Evanescence, and more.
Inkcarceration is not just a music festival, but a tattoo convention as well. More than 60 tattoo artists will be on the grounds catering to visitors of the event.
With the anticipated heavy attendance, it’s certain many will be unfamiliar with the Mansfield area while making their way into town for the three-day event.
So, here's a few tips:
To get a taste of the city, one can start the day downtown at Relax, It’s Just Coffee or 3rd Cup Tea. There’s a guarantee of finding something to enjoy due to the large and unique selection of coffees, teas, and pastries. Blackbird Bakery, located inside of Relax, It’s Just Coffee, bakes fresh treats daily.
Coney Island, directly across the street, and Mansfield Family Restaurant are the ideal, homey diners for brunch after a long night. Uncle John's on the square features excellent food in a bar setting. DLX and Hudson & Essex offer a couple of fine dining options, both are also conveniently located downtown.
On Fourth Street, you’ll find The Clubhouse and The Warehouse Tavern, two bars awaiting myriads of music lovers strolling through their doors. Also on Fourth Street is Blackbird Records, Mansfield’s record store with a plethora of selections in all genres of music.
Camping passes at the fairgrounds have sold out, so many are going to be searching for a place to rest their heads through the long weekend. Located close to the Reformatory, and to fit the historic theme, The Safe House Bed and Breakfast is a home with two living quarters transformed to adhere to guests.
Just 10 minutes away from the festival is Kingwood Center Gardens, a peaceful spot to rest, with many hotels and motels residing nearby expecting new faces. For those who not only admire the bands, but fancy their own musical stylings, down the road is Metronome Music, a perfect spot to have experts in music guide you to a new guitar, bass, or any instrument you’re looking for.
If you are in need of a quick dinner, Weiner King and The Leaning Tower of Pizza are iconic and unique local restaurants located on Lexington Avenue, just 3 miles from the haunted prison. Besta Fasta also has a strong local pizza reputation in downtown Mansfield and Two Cousins offers a downtown option.
Dairyland on Springmill Street is an ideal, old-school stop for dessert, serving a wide variety of ice cream, milkshakes, and more with curbside service and food brought to your car window. Mansfield also has two Dairy Queen locations that are locally operated.
There will be food options throughout the festival, and a full list of providers is available on Inkcarceration’s website. Parking passes, which include the choice of an ADA accessible lot, are up for purchase online. They have also launched a mobile app, so you’ll never miss a beat through the weekend.
Stop by the local shops and attractions to ensure you make the most out of your stay in Richland County for these wild three days. Be sure to look out for my coverage all weekend, straight from the car I'll be camping in!