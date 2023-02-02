The 2023 Catalyst Rehab Telethon is scheduled for Saturday, February 4th, 2023 from 11:00am to 8:00pm. Watch from home on WMFD-TV. There will be no in person celebration at the Richland Mall again this year, but the event will continue as a televised virtual production so you can still “Watch it Happen” on WMFD-TV. We will celebrate 32 years of the Catalyst Rehab Telethon and hope you will tune in! You can also watch this year's Telethon LIVE on the World Wide Web at www.wmfd.com or on Facebook live.
The 2023 Catalyst Rehab Telethon will feature area talent remotely from 11:00am to 8:00pm. Local celebrities, VIP hosts, local bands, community guests and success stories of clients who have benefited from Catalyst Life Service's services will be featured throughout the day. Check presentations from community supporters will be made virtually throughout the event. Volunteers from local businesses, service clubs and organizations will have virtual phone banks for the Telethon this year. Pledges may be made by calling 419-529-5200 from 11:00am and 8:00 pm on February 4, 2023. Online donations can be made anytime through the website: https://www.catalystlifeservices.org/donate/
Catalyst Life Services offers mental health assistance for all ages and comprehensive adult outpatient, residential, and withdrawal management substance use programs, vocational rehabilitation, audiology, Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing services, and crisis intervention including a 24-hour helpline (419-522-HELP) and crisis stabilization unit, 24-Hour Warmline (419-522-5300) Peer Support Services/OASIS Club mental health drop-in center.
Your help is needed more than ever as the need for our services continue to grow. All proceeds will benefit Catalyst Life Services. Your tax-deductible contribution will assist us in providing services to those who would not otherwise be able to access these life-changing benefits. We are asking the community for your continued support of the Telethon - your contribution, in any amount, will assist us in providing services to those in need. Catalyst Life Services has been serving the community as a non-profit comprehensive rehabilitation center under various names for over 70 years, continually evolving to meet the needs of the community.
Catalyst Life Services invites everyone to “Watch it Happen!”, Saturday, February 4, 2023 between 11am and 8pm to share in the fun, excitement and success of the 2023 Catalyst Rehab Telethon.
Presenting Sponsors: WMFD, Mechanics Bank, Park National Bank, Avita Health System, Jay Industries, Mid Ohio Area Labor Council AFL-CIO, North Central Ohio Building Trades, LiUNA, Phillips Tube Group, Gorman Rupp, and Richland Source.