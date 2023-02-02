Telethon2023

The 2023 Catalyst Rehab Telethon is scheduled for Saturday, February 4th, 2023 from 11:00am to 8:00pm. Watch from home on WMFD-TV. There will be no in person celebration at the Richland Mall again this year, but the event will continue as a televised virtual production so you can still “Watch it Happen” on WMFD-TV. We will celebrate 32 years of the Catalyst Rehab Telethon and hope you will tune in! You can also watch this year's Telethon LIVE on the World Wide Web at www.wmfd.com or on Facebook live.

The 2023 Catalyst Rehab Telethon will feature area talent remotely from 11:00am to 8:00pm. Local celebrities, VIP hosts, local bands, community guests and success stories of clients who have benefited from Catalyst Life Service's services will be featured throughout the day. Check presentations from community supporters will be made virtually throughout the event. Volunteers from local businesses, service clubs and organizations will have virtual phone banks for the Telethon this year. Pledges may be made by calling 419-529-5200 from 11:00am and 8:00 pm on February 4, 2023. Online donations can be made anytime through the website: https://www.catalystlifeservices.org/donate/

Download PDF 32nd Rehab Telethon

