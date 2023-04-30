 Skip to main content
VaunDoom's latest album "The Curse of Man" explores the dark side of human weakness

Curse of Man - Vaundoom

A promo image for "The Curse of Man."

Vaughn Robinson, also known as VaunDoom, boasted that his previous album, "This Thing I've Built," was his best lyrical project yet in an interview with Richland Source in January of 2022.

However, during a listening party for his latest release, "The Curse of Man," when reminded of his earlier claim, Robinson quickly responded, "not anymore."

VaunDoom listening party

Robinson debuted his new album with a listening party in downtown Mansfield. In between songs, he explained lyrics, meaning and inspiration behind the songs.

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.

