MANSFIELD -- Martha Fort, art instructor, has announced an intense workshop that will allow participants to immerse themselves in art on Mondays and Wednesdays* for four weeks.
Participants can also exhibit artwork in the “Urban Spring” exhibition in “10th Floor Gallery with a View” to follow the workshop.
No matter your chosen medium, you will gain a heightened objectivity about your work and perhaps even a dramatic shift in your art, as you hone your skills of design, value and color through the lens of “differences.”
GOALS
Learn to use your smart phone as a teaching tool.
Learn to make design second nature.
Learn to use value to create eye travel.
Learn to harness color’s value, saturation and temperature to create harmony.
SPECIFICATIONS
You must have a smart phone camera, which you will use for every class. You will provide your own art materials. You will be working both outside and in the studio. You will participate in discussions/critiques.
WEEK ONE - May 4 & 6
WEDNESDAY 10 a.m. to noon.
WEDNESDAY 1 p.m. to ?
FRIDAY 10 a.m. to noon.
FRIDAY 1 p.m. to ?
WEEK TWO - May 11 & 13
WEDNESDAY 10 a.m. to noon.
WEDNESDAY 1 p.m. to ?
FRIDAY 10 a.m. to noon
FRIDAY 1 p.m. to ?
WEEK THREE - May 18 & 20
WEDNESDAY 10 a.m. to noon.
WEDNESDAY 1 p.m. to ?
FRIDAY 10 a.m. to noon.
FRIDAY 1 p.m. to ?
WEEK FOUR - June 1 & 3
WEDNESDAY 10 a.m. to noon.
WEDNESDAY 1 p.m. to ?
FRIDAY 10 a.m. to noon.
FRIDAY 1 p.m. to ?
$300 per participant.
*Limited to FOUR participants. If there are more than four artists interested, there will be a Tuesday/Thursday option.
CALL 567-241-6170 to register for either.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.