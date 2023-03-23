MANSFIELD — Moments before her final curtain call in the St. Peter’s Theater and Performing Arts Department, senior Adrian Allen will sing a metaphor for her own experience in the theater program.
“With every job when it's complete, there is a sense of bittersweet,” she sings as Mary Poppins.
“That moment when you know the task is done, though in your heart you'd like to stay to help things on their way, you've always known they must do it alone.”
Allen plays the lead character in St. Peter’s 2023 musical, a step up from her ensemble roles in the 2020 production that was never performed.
Allen’s older sister, Teagan Allen, was one of the cast members slated to play Mary Poppins in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person performances.
“They announced what the show was this year, and I wasn’t expecting it,” Adrian Allen said. “I called my sister too and she said she wanted me to try out for Mary Poppins.
“I got a callback for the role and called Teagan as soon as they posted the cast list. And I get to use her old umbrella from the show, it has her initials on it.”
Allen has been involved in the St. Peter’s Theater and Performing Arts Department since the 2014 production of “The Sound of Music.”
Department director Shannon Ball said she has seen Allen grow in confidence and performing ability over the past 10 years.
“I remember having an early conversation with Adrian telling her, ‘This is your role and I want you to portray it the way Adrian needs to portray it,’” Ball said. “I don't expect her to be Tegan...you need to find your own magic.”
Ball introduced a “theater buddies” program this year to pair young students with high school role models in the program. Her own daughter plays Jane Banks.
The cast is twice the size as the 2020 cast and about 10 people were also in the 2020 production. Ages range from 3 years old to 70.
“Lots of elementary school students are interested in the arts and are involved with us and the Richland Academy, so we're very optimistic about the future of the program,” Ball said.
Jamie Stima, St. Peter’s vocal director and a 2011 graduate, directed the 2020 “Mary Poppins” show.
“It’s definitely an interesting journey doing it this time around,” Stima said. “It felt like I had packed up everything from that show and then brought the box out again, but I’m so thankful we can complete this story.”
Cassandra Parente, assistant director for St. Peter's Theater and Performing Arts Department, said the 2023 production will honor the 2020 cast by inviting any graduated cast members to join the curtain call after each show.
“When we say this represents rebuilding the program, we mean it in every sense of the word,” Parente said. “We had to refund all the 2020 tickets and re-purchase the rights to the show.”
Parente’s 11-year-old daughter plays Michael Banks in the show, reprising the same role she was cast for three years ago.
“It was hard watching her practice so much at home as a really young 8 year old, and now she’s grown and changed and embraced that role again as a tween,” she said. “I asked her if she wanted to audition for a different role, but she said, ‘No, I want Michael Banks.’”
In addition to being cast as Mary Poppins in the show, Parente said Adrian Allen is the “real life Mary Poppins in my life because she watches my children.”
Between the two directors, cast and crew members, there are five families involved in this year’s musical.
“Because Mary Poppins is so much about family dynamics, it's really interesting to see the families in the show,” Parente said. “Our Mr. Banks in this show is 17, so he’s kind of learning from the real dads around set how to act like a dad.”
Every student and teacher at St. Peter’s schools have vouchers to watch “Mary Poppins” for free. There are four showtimes, with opening night Saturday at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $12, or $10 for senior citizens and students, on sale online or at the door.
Other showtimes are March 26 at 3 p.m., March 31 at 7 p.m. and April 1 at 7 p.m.
The theater department will also offer child care services and a sing-along in character on April 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
“Just another fun way to bring the show to life and interact with the community,” Ball said.