marypoppins.png

The spring 2023 cast of "Mary Poppins" perform at a dress rehearsal March 21. Opening night is Saturday, with three additional performances through April 1.

 Daniel Melograna, Submitted

MANSFIELD — Moments before her final curtain call in the St. Peter’s Theater and Performing Arts Department, senior Adrian Allen will sing a metaphor for her own experience in the theater program.

“With every job when it's complete, there is a sense of bittersweet,” she sings as Mary Poppins.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.