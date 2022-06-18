MANSFIELD — The Miss Ohio preliminary competition wrapped up Friday evening with a second night of excitement.
The competition began with the “Grey” flight, candidates 12 through 22, showing off their unique talents ranging from dance, vocals, and three instrumental performances of the cello, flute and steel pan.
Meanwhile the “Scarlet” flight, candidates one through 11, presented their social impact pitches, answered an on-stage question asked by Miss Ohio 2011 Ellen Bryan, and graced the stage in gowns during the red carpet competition.
Due to technical difficulties that took place the night prior, no preliminary talent award was given out to a candidate in the “Scarlet” flight.
To make up for this, two preliminary talent awards were given out at the end of Friday’s competition.