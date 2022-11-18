LEXINGTON – The fifth annual Mansfield & Lexington Turkey Trot has a $1,000 fundraising goal to assist the community.
Heartland Church will partner with the Lexington Senior Civic Center to provide full Thanksgiving meals for 125 seniors in need in the Lexington area.
“What a great way to kick off Thanksgiving Day with family and friends,” says the Heartland Church staff, “Heartland Church is proud to be this year’s event beneficiary.”
The proceeds from the race will support the Heartland Benevolence Fund. Any leftover proceeds will serve as a crisis fund for families requesting assistance from the church.
“On a day when family and friends gather to traditionally enjoy a large meal together, it provides a wonderful outside activity to embrace health and wellness along the beautiful B&O Bike Trial through Lexington,” according to Mayor of Lexington, Brian White.
Mayor White says the community gives its “Thanks to Heartland Church for this great event and wonderful program.”
The Turkey Trot takes place on Thanksgiving Day. The event includes the Kids Fun Run at 9 a.m., and the Half Marathon, 10K and 5K will begin at 9:15 a.m.
Race participants will receive apparel, a custom race bib, a finisher’s medal, sweets and refreshments. It will be a chip timed race with instant results. This is also a dog and stroller friendly event.
The Lexington Senior Civic Center is a non-profit organization that helps and supports seniors throughout Richland and its neighboring counties with health and social services. The center provides meals to the public, health screenings, entertainment, activities, education and more.