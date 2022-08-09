Renaissance Theatre audience

An audience enjoys a show at The Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield.

 Jeff Sprang

MANSFIELD -- The 35th annual Third Saturday In August (TSIA) Comedy Club will be presented at the Renaissance Theatre on Aug. 20. The show originated in 1987 with three comedians from Cleveland, Penny Tolliver, Kerry Pollack and Jimmy Malone.

In 1988 and 1989 Jeff Foxworthy, way before he was well-known, shared the stage with two other headliners. The TSIA only hires those comics that headline at comedy clubs around the country. Other recognized names who played the show include Larry the Cable Guy in 2001 and Ron White in 2003.

