MANSFIELD -- The 35th annual Third Saturday In August (TSIA) Comedy Club will be presented at the Renaissance Theatre on Aug. 20. The show originated in 1987 with three comedians from Cleveland, Penny Tolliver, Kerry Pollack and Jimmy Malone.
In 1988 and 1989 Jeff Foxworthy, way before he was well-known, shared the stage with two other headliners. The TSIA only hires those comics that headline at comedy clubs around the country. Other recognized names who played the show include Larry the Cable Guy in 2001 and Ron White in 2003.
Kevin James was booked and canceled two weeks before the show as he was given a movie contract. Drew Cary was hired and canceled by us because a certain word would not be taken out of his performance. Although billed as an adult show it is very mild compared to the typical comedy club performance.
One story is about Jeff Foxworthy as he came to Sam VanCura's home after each show for a party among friends. He convinced Sam to have him back a second year as he had enough material without duplicate jokes. He carried Sam and Janet's 6-month-old son Chase around the house most of the evening.
"He is a great guy," Sam VanCura said. "For our 25th show he did the introduction video from the set of 'Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader.'
"He also wrote a full page letter about his family and life style.
Ticket prices in 1997 were $10 and 35 years later there is still have an economy ticket priced at $25.
The annual show has many patrons who have seen the previous 34 shows. About 1,000 seats are reserved on an annual basis and patrons have the same seats year after year.
"We assume that our show, run now by Sam and Janet VanCura, is perhaps the oldest running event in the area still run by the original promoters," organizers said.
This year's show includes Steven Scott, Karen Rontowski and Johnny Lampert. A typical comedy club has an emcee, feature act and headliner.
"We only book headliners who perform nationally," organizers said.
Tickets can be purchased at the Renaissance Theatre or from Sam VanCura at 419-529-0099. Ticket prices are $30.
