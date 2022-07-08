MANSFIELD -- Reverend Paul Turner is continuing his journey in ministry as the new pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Turner replaces Reverend Mike Mack, who served the church for the past three years.
As the new pastor of the “friendly church in the woods,” Turner hopes looks forward to leading the congregation in the process of diving deeper into their faith and relationship with God.
“We'd like to be a friendly place where people in the church, and in the greater community, can gather and then grow in small groups and Bible studies and also worship,” Turner said.
“ … A place to gather, grow and go in Christ's grace into the world to share about Jesus' grace and love for the world.”
Turner’s father is a retired United Methodist pastor. Turner said while both of his parents strongly influenced his faith journey, the decision to pursue ministry came from his own passion and calling to God.
Turner majored in history and minored in historical preservation at Youngstown State University. After graduating in 2001, Turner had several jobs in the bicycle industry and truck driving. He said he's unsure whether he was driving towards or away from his calling to ministry, but regardless of which direction, Turner answered his calling in 2009.
Turner served three rural churches in Freeport (in Harrison County) as a licensed pastor in the East Ohio Conference. At the same time, Turner got his masters of divinity from Methodist Theological School in 2014.
He served at Cardington First United Methodist Church in 2014 and was ordained in 2018. Turner also served at Freeport, West Chester and Mt. Carmel United Methodist Churches.
July 1 was Turner’s first day at Trinity U.M.C and he gave his first message on Sunday, July 3.
For the next two weeks, he will continue the series he started called “What's in a Name?” which looks at the Holy Trinity and what faith consists of.
“I think (my first message) went well,” Turner said.
“I had some good feedback on the message which is always encouraging, and nobody was sleeping that I could see. The first three weeks of July we’ll look at what it means to be in relationship with God … what it means to claim to be a Christian, and how we share that grace and love of Christ with one another, but also with the world as well.”
Turner made the move from the parsonage in Cardington to Madison Township with his wife, Robin, and their four children.
Turner said his family has been nothing but supportive – especially Robin, who is a physical therapist for the Mount Gilead school system.
Before even making the move, he felt the kindness and warmth of the Trinity congregation and the laity. Turner and his family received cards and prayers prior to their move, and once they landed in their new home, were given home-cooked meals while they were still in the process of unpacking.
Just a little over a week on the job, Turner said he is encouraged and looks forward to growing and building relationships within the community and his congregation.