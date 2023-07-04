Trinity Grace Fellowship plans Vacation Bible School July 16-20 Special to Richland Source Jul 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Trinity Grace Fellowship Church is at 1592 Grace St. in Mansfield (submitted photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Trinity Grace Fellowship, 1592 Grace St., will hold Vacation Bible School on July 16-20 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.VBS, coordinated and directed by Laura Stake, is for children in kindergarten through 6th grade.The theme for VBS is Keepers of the Kingdom.The setting is a medieval castle. Children will learn about how to put on the armor of God (from Ephesians, Chapter 6) through fun Bible lessons, crafts, snacks and games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Bible Christianity Religion The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center. Find UH in Ashland Trending Richland County property transfers: 41 Cairns Road sold for $11m Medal of Honor: Bellville native captured Georgia unit's colors at Gettysburg Medal of Honor: Eight soldiers from Richland County have earned the nation's highest military honor Mansfield brothers open Uncommon Nostalgia for visitors to ‘relive their childhood’ Area church celebrates name change effective July 1 Stanley Ray Horsley Lucas Corner Hardware 1910 Annual Shelby Bicycle Days Festival ready to roll July 7-8 Ohio Agriculture Director visits NECIC urban farm operations in Mansfield Ontario businesses & youth caught breaking nicotine laws can now be charged in Mayor's Court The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene. Loading…