Trinity Grace

Trinity Grace Fellowship Church is at 1592 Grace St. in Mansfield (submitted photo)

MANSFIELD -- Trinity Grace Fellowship, 1592 Grace St.,  will hold Vacation Bible School on July 16-20 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

VBS, coordinated and directed by Laura Stake, is for children in kindergarten through 6th grade.

