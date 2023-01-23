Evangelist Sharon Blevins

Evangelist Sharon Blevins

MANSFIELD — Evangelist Sharon Blevins has held many titles during her years of service in the Church of God in Christ (COGIC).

She is a lifelong Mansfield resident and the 1st Lady of Latter Rain Church on Glessner Avenue, where her husband Louis Blevins Jr. is the Pastor. She is recognized as a national Evangelist and most recently served as Mansfield’s District Missionary.

Effie James Jr. column sig

Richland Source columnist Effie James Jr.
Allison Manor

Allison Manor is located at 260 E. Cook Road in Mansfield.

Tags