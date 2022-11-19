Tiny Tim

The Tiny Tim Shoppe opened for the holiday shopping season in downtown Mansfield on Saturday morning.

MANSFIELD -- Author Charles Dickens created the heart-warming character of Tiny Tim Cratchit in his 1843 novella, "A Christmas Carol."

Nearly 180 years later, the Christmas spirit of the English lad lives on locally.

Jennifer Kime

Jennifer Kime, CEO of Downtown Mansfield Inc., helped to open the Tiny Tim Shoppe on Saturday morning for the holiday shopping season.

