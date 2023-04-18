Through the Eyes of a Child

This is a photo of the mural created for the project by Artist Evelia Sowash.

MANSFIELD -- The community is invited to join Richland County Children Services (RCCS), Mankind Murals Inc, and the RCDG: Mansfield Arts & Culture Sector to celebrate the unveiling of a new mural, ‘Through the Eyes of a Child – Painting for Prevention and Adoption,’ on Wednesday, April 26, at the Buckeye Imagination Museum and The Renaissance & Theatre 166.

The mural unveiling ceremony will debut a series of Exterior Artwork Panels, created by local artists with imaginative original works in the theme of “Through the Eyes of a Child.”

