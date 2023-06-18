Miss Ohio final 2023_1.JPG

Madison Miller, 23, celebrates after being crowned Miss Ohio 2023.

MANSFIELD — Many of Madison Miller's biggest fans likely weren't awake when she was crowned Miss Ohio 2023, but she's looking forward to sharing the news.

Miller, who competed with the local title Miss North Coast, has a passion for connecting with veterans.

