This story is sponsored by the YMCA of North Central Ohio.

Dave Metzger couldn’t keep a smile off of his face when discussing the friends he met through the Livestrong program at the local YMCA, reminiscing on their introductions to one another and inside jokes.

The Livestrong program is a 12-week Cancer Survivorship Program, with sessions in the fall and spring. The program helps to build muscle strength, stamina, flexibility, endurance, and overall confidence and self-esteem. This year’s fall session starts on September 13, and the spring session begins March 15.

Dave Metzger, a YMCA board member for over 12 years, has gained a new perspective of the work the Y does through the Livestrong program. 
This FREE program is open to both men and women and meets twice a week for 75 minutes.

Fall session starts Sept. 13 at the Mansfield YMCA and runs Tues / Thurs, 9:00-10:15 AM or 5:15-6:30 PM.

Click here for more information, or contact:

James Twedt, 419.522.3511 x. 258, jtwedt@ymcanco.org

