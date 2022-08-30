Dave Metzger couldn’t keep a smile off of his face when discussing the friends he met through the Livestrong program at the local YMCA, reminiscing on their introductions to one another and inside jokes.
The Livestrong program is a 12-week Cancer Survivorship Program, with sessions in the fall and spring. The program helps to build muscle strength, stamina, flexibility, endurance, and overall confidence and self-esteem. This year’s fall session starts onSeptember 13, and the spring session begins March 15.
Metzger has attended two sessions now, having started in the fall of last year. He was a board member for the YMCA for over 12 years, and through this program he is gaining a new perspective of the work the Y does.
“They’re twelve week sessions, twice a week. The first session was me and all ladies. We had a ball. I made so many friends. I benefit more than I thought I ever could,” Metzger said.
Each day of the program begins with participants gathering together to talk and update their peers and instructors about what’s going on. It’s a safe space to discuss a shared struggle while building camaraderie with one another. Exercise follows, following individual plans for each member based on their abilities.
“It’s nice to hear from this group. I never talked to anybody else with cancer. Others try to understand, but they don’t have cancer and don’t know what it’s like,” Metzger said.
“It was so strange to sit in that class because there was an instant connection between the people there in the program all having gone through it,” Denise Krantz, a participant, said, “It’s increased my strength, endurance, mobility, and improved my balance. I just have a better feeling about stuff. I’m anxious to go back.”
Before a participant finishes the program, they will be equipped with knowledge on healthy habits, nutrition, stress-reduction, and other things in relation to their overall well-being.
“We have Catalyst come and talk to us about mental health. We have a nutritionist on staff who comes in and talks, and someone who does yoga and Zumba Gold. We’ve also had a chef come in,” instructor Reneta Music said.
Music has been a part of Livestrong since 2014, with the beginning of the pilot program. She was asked to be an instructor and fell in love with the work. She isn’t just teaching, but learning from all who participate, as well.
“I love to change lives. From big things to little things. I just love to change lives. I love to give people something that no one else can, and that’s what I get to do here all the time,” Music said.
Fellow instructor Deb Roof agrees, “It’s probably my most important role here at the Y, as far as helping them out and how much they helped me out.”
“You think of the things you go through in life and the things that bother you, and then you sit in this room and listen to what they’re talking about and you say to yourself ‘Wake up, this is nothing compared to what they’re going through.’ We’re helping them, but they’re helping us.”
Both the instructors and participants are eager to see the program expand and reach more people due to their incredibly positive experiences. They want to share the impact with others and believe the program has great value.
“We haven’t even touched the surface of cancer survivors in our area,” said instructor Lori Gailey, “We’re the only YMCA between Cleveland and Columbus to offer this program. It’d be nice to bring in people from other communities.”
“I’d love to see some information about Livestrong put into medical offices that treat cancer patients,” Krantz said.
The constructive, optimistic environment that Livestrong provides to patients is important to impact their mental health in productive ways. Instructors and participants stress that attitude can be everything.
“I can take this two ways. I could be sullen and I could be a jerk. But I made up my mind. There’s nothing I can do, I don’t even think about it. I’m not gonna worry, I just have to do what the doctors tell me to do, and they’ve been so good to me,” Metzger said.
To learn more and register for the program, visit theYMCA’s websiteor contact James Twedt for more information.