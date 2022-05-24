SHELBY -- The Renaissance Theatre will host the final Teddy Bear Concert of its 2021-22 season on Sunday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. in Shelby.
A part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series, this outdoor event provides a live concert experience for young audiences and their families.
Kids are encouraged to bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal and enjoy a free performance featuring the story of Little Red Riding Hood.
Adapted by Renaissance Theatre Artistic Director, Michael Thomas, this Teddy Bear Concert is an engaging musical adaptation which features audience participation, interactive storytelling with local actors, and an array of fun music provided by the Woodwind Duet featuring Mansfield Symphony musicians.
The Little Red Riding Hood concert will be held at Shelby’s Black Fork Commons Amphitheater venue (in Shelby), with audience members sitting in close proximity to performers.
Geared to children ages 2 through 10, each Teddy Bear concert offers an interactive element as well as a relaxed environment.
Small audience sizes, and low sound levels as well as safe, open outdoor spaces allow audience members with autism, and other sensory needs, to be accommodated at this performance.
Families are encouraged to bring their favorite teddy bears, their own lawn chairs, or other seating, and to be mindful of weather conditions in the area on the day of the concert.
Tickets are free for the outdoor concert, with donations accepted, and are available on the day of the concert.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Renaissance via phone at 419-522-2726, and online at rentickets.org. Additional support for the Ren’s Teddy Bear concerts comes from Nationwide Children’s, the Ohio Arts Council, and from Sharon Granter, in memory of her late husband, Don.
