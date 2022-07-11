MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre has announced auditions for the next two musicals in the 2022-23 season.
First up is the Tony Award winning rock musical Next To Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. It explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness.
Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years.
Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart.
Then, the Renaissance presents an encore performance of an audience favorite. Sister Act, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, tells the story of a woman hiding in a convent who helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
This feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film has audiences jumping to their feet.
Auditions are open to performers of all ages. All diversities are encouraged to submit as the Renaissance maintains a policy of equal opportunity casting.
The deadline to audition is midnight, Aug. 2, 2022. Auditions are held virtually by submitting a video to the Renaissance Theatre casting team or in person on Aug. 1, 2022 at Theatre 166. For more information about shows, roles, or how to audition, visit rentickets.org/audition
The Renaissance is a performing arts presenter and historic theater located at 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio. Looking for Things to Do in Mansfield? Visit the Ren’s website at rentickets.org to check out their other great events or contact renaissance@mansfieldtickets.com for events, tours, arts, culture and more. For behind-the- scenes videos and more visit the Renaissance Theatre’s YouTube Channel.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.