Renaissance, Bruun-Horrigan

Christina Bruun-Horrigan (center) with friends and fellow volunteers, Jo Ferry (left) and Debbie Cochran (right)

The Renaissance Theatre has become a staple of holiday traditions for families in Mansfield, providing programming to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. With programs like Jazzy Christmas, Holiday Pops and The Muppet Christmas Carol, the Renaissance is sure to reach many community members with their variety of entertainment.

The Ramos Family, Ren

The Ramos family pictured in front of the staircase decorated by Christina and friends. From left to right: Laila Ramos, Zakari Ramos, Marden Ramos, Sarah Horrigan-Ramos

Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Renaissance. Click here to see the benefits of being a volunteer and to sign up.

