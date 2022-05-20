MANSFIELD -- When we think of a classic that almost everyone has seen, most people gravitate towards the 1939 musical film The Wizard of Oz.
This cinematic masterpiece starring Judy Garland has been capturing the hearts of fans for over 80 years. In honor of Garland’s 100th birthday, The Wizard of Oz is being shown at the Renaissance Theatre.
The classic film will be shown for one day only, on May 22 at 2:30 p.m. On top of showing the full film, fans will be able to partake in a costume contest for various prizes before the movie.
The Wizard of Oz is based on the classic children's book by L. Frank Baum, and the film directed by Victor Fleming quickly became a classic in its own right. Beyond the fact that it was one of the first films to use color, The Wizard of Oz is memorable for so many reasons. Whether it is the ruby slippers, the Yellow Brick Road, or the endlessly iconic soundtrack, the film quickly hit legendary status after its debut.
When it premiered on Aug. 15, 1939, at the age of 17, Garland shot to stardom and was the hottest actress in Hollywood during this period. The film also won the star an Oscar for Outstanding Juvenile Performance. This is on top of the film's five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and Wizard of Oz won two other Oscars, Best Song for “Over the Rainbow” and Best Original Score.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Eighty years later and the legend of The Wizard of Oz continues to grow. Fans are still singing “Over the Rainbow” and the extremely relatable story of Dorothy lives on, all thanks to the cast’s brilliant performance. It is so great to see Fathom Events celebrating the iconic actress in this way.
Tickets are just $5, making for a perfect and affordable outing for families in Downtown Mansfield on a Sunday afternoon. You can buy your tickets for the event at rentickets.org or call the box office at 419-522-2726 ext. 200.
There may be no place like home, but the Renaissance Theatre is the only place to enjoy a classic film like The Wizard of Oz the way it was meant to be experienced.
The Renaissance is a performing arts presenter and historic theater located at 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio. Looking for Things to Do in Mansfield? Visit the Ren’s website at rentickets.org to check out other great events or contact renaissance@mansfieldtickets.com for events, tours, arts, culture and more. For behind-the-scenes videos and more visit the Renaissance Theatre’s YouTube Channel.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.