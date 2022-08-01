Welcome Ladies and Gentlemen to another episode of The Open Mic Podcast! With your host Tom Hirst, brought to you by Richland Source and Newsroom After Hours!
This week we have Austin Moore in the building to talk about this years Mansfield Music Fest line up, as well as a little history on the fest and the cool new changes that this year will bring!
We talk about the massive fest upgrades coming your way to the second stage, which I personally am very excited about! As well as lighting upgrades from my favorite sponsor of the show, Potent Studios! Lee is going to be running his lighting rig on the inside stage. To say that I am excited about that would be an understatement!
Mansfield Music Fest definitely has a special place in my heart. It's just such a fun time every year and its completely Mansfield minded, which if you listen to the show at all, you know that I am all about! So please come check out both Friday September the 16th and Saturday September the 17th dates of the fest, because there's something musically for everyone this year! It's such a fun time and Snow Trails is beautiful that time of year! Snow Trails have really been great hosts and have helped Austin start to skyrocket this Fest into the next few levels it deserves!
Buy your tickets in advance here, or on the FB page and keep up to date with all the latest happenings with MMF! I hope to see you all out there this year! It's going to be one of the best, if not best year yet!
