The Open Mic Podcast

Welcome Ladies and Gentlemen to another episode of The Open Mic Podcast! With your host Tom Hirst, brought to you by Richland Source and Newsroom After Hours!

This week we have Austin Moore in the building to talk about this years Mansfield Music Fest line up, as well as a little history on the fest and the cool new changes that this year will bring!

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags