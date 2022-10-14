Welcome Ladies and Gentlemen to another episode of The Open Mic Podcast! With your host Tom Hirst, brought to you by Richland Source and Newsroom After Hours!
This week we have the lovely Jai Merina on the podcast!
I really enjoy seeing the progression Jai has made as an artist. The first time I saw her perform was at a bar where she played a set of cover songs on her acoustic. Cover artists are fun for the simple fact that everyone likes to sing along to nostalgic songs from their past or current radio hits. So no shade being thrown here, but for me originals are what I get excited about. We talk all about that transition from cover artist to writing originals and preparing to put out those originals in this episode!
If you like classic 70's acoustic rock dripping with raw, transparent, honest emotion, coupled with a powerhouse of a beautiful voice...then this episode is totally for you!
Jai also gives us a very special performance of three unreleased originals that she has been recently working on. It's an awesome episode and I had so much fun sitting down and talking everything music with her.
Please check out her Facebook page to keep current on where she is performing next and stay tuned for all the great material to come from this incredibly talented young lady! Click here for Jai Merina's Facebook page!!
Spotlighting the local music scene.
