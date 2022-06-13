The New Store has raised children’s spirits in Richland County for 15 years by providing unique and fashionable clothing for back-to-school.
Beginning on Diamond St. as The Store, the organization has provided clothing for children in need within the community for the past 51 years. After 36 years of service, The Store decided to retire, but the Richland Children’s Auxiliary was asked to continue offering the service because of the positive impact it made to the area, according to Executive Director of The New Store, Julie Kleshinski.
The Store was renamed The New Store and moved to N. Trimble Road in 2007. Since then, the organization has moved to a different location at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, where it occupies 6,000 square feet and is designed to look like a children’s boutique.
Through grants, the children’s boutique is able to supply brand new clothes to children in preschool through eighth grade. The organization also pairs with national organizations that work specifically with nonprofits to receive some name brand options to put in the store according to Assistant Director of The New Store, Kelly Andress.
“A child is able to come shop twice every school year, once in the fall and once in the spring. When they come, they get four shirts, three pants, shoes, socks, underwear, a sweatshirt, a personal hygiene bag, a book and a gift card to McDonalds,” she said.
As much of an experience the store brings to children, it makes its mark on the employees and volunteers as well.
The New Store impacts everyone involved, according to Andress. “We are easing a financial burden to the family. They can feel reassured [their children] are wearing nice, clean, fitted clothing they can go to school in. For the kids, it’s confidence to be able to find clothing that makes them feel good. It’s also very impactful for our volunteers. It’s a very cool experience to be able to put a smile on [the children’s] face and make them feel important and valued,” she said.
Kleshinski will be retiring from The New Store after 15 years of planting the roots and building the foundation of the program. She has many great memories to leave with including giving tours of the boutique and working with a very dedicated team.
“It’s been humbling, and a journey of personal and professional growth. I love seeing the kids' faces when they walk into The New Store, or see how their attitude changes when they walk in sulking but leave beaming or even wearing their new clothes,” Kleshinski said.
According to Kleshinski, Andress will fill the shoes of Executive Director once she retires.
The New Store is continuously looking for volunteers who can help by donating their time, talent and treasures, according to Andress.
For more information on how you can make a difference, contact Kelly Andress at kellyrandress@gmail.com or www.thenewstore.org.