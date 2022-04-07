The Mothership celebrated their reopening on Saturday night with a show featuring The Touch, Nick Careless, Vacation and Birdscage. A gem of the Mansfield music scene, The Mothership took a hiatus to work on renovations and rebranding.
Chase Beaire and Nick Ulery, in charge of the venue, are excited to see the progress unfold.
“It’s not a house venue anymore, we’re trying to make it more professional,” Beaire said. “Less of a DIY thing.”
Over the years, the community has gathered in the space deemed “The Mothership” to enjoy live, local music. The Park Avenue house served a dual purpose of a home for many as well as a live music venue. Friends gathered through the nights for bonfires, concerts and art shows, connecting through a love for music and the arts.
“I feel like, before it kind of felt like a private thing, like a private club or something. Now it’s a public venue, we want it to be promoted more as a public space,” Beaire said.
“We want to see new faces, we want to be more welcoming,” added Ulery.
The space has been undergoing renovations, including new flooring and the demolition of one of the larger bathrooms for more floor space in front of the stage. The unveiling of the new additions to the building were celebrated for the first, but certainly not the last time this past Saturday.
The focus is shifting from most often holding shows for local bands to also inviting touring bands to play. They don’t want to just expose Mansfield to other bands, but expose the other bands and musicians to Mansfield’s ever-present and growing music scene. Touring bands are invited to stay in the space after the show as well.
Braden Wachtel, of Birdscage, has played shows at The Mothership for years and is excited to see the change. “We always have killer lineups with hometown bands, but nowadays I don’t want to play shows with just us. It’s about the band that nobody’s seen yet,” Wachtel said.
“Bands that have played at The Mothership from out of town in the past, they’ll play here, expecting it to be a one-off night, or a filler show, and then we throw them the best show of their entire tour and they want to come back,” Beaire said.
With a fresh space, merchandise and a new perspective, the future of The Mothership is blossoming. The energy in the room ceases to change; with smiling faces embracing each other and singing every word to the songs played before them. Now, there is only room for growth.
Check out The Mothership on Facebook and Instagram. For booking, email themothershipmansfield@gmail.com.
