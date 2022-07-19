faith community housing

Faith Community Housing in Crestline, Ohio

Harold and Sharon McNeal, alongside her brother Doug, embrace aging to the fullest and encourage others to do the same. With never-ending smiles, they discuss the benefits of growing older. The McNeals came across an ad in their local paper for brand new apartments in Crestline called Faith Community Housing 13 years ago. They’ve been living there ever since.

Through the Area Agency on Aging, the McNeals receive guidance on programs and events available to seniors, including the electric bill assistance program, HEAP.

