Kingwood Hall will be lit up for the Great Pumpkin Glow Oct. 21 thru 23.

MANSFIELD – Jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate the paths of Kingwood Center Gardens once again during this weekend's Great Pumpkin Glow.

The Great Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 21 through 23. The event is well-known for its iconic pumpkin path, but guests can also enjoy live music, food trucks, a stroll through the enchanted forest and other family-friendly activities.

