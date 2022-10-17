MANSFIELD – Jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate the paths of Kingwood Center Gardens once again during this weekend's Great Pumpkin Glow.
The Great Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 21 through 23. The event is well-known for its iconic pumpkin path, but guests can also enjoy live music, food trucks, a stroll through the enchanted forest and other family-friendly activities.
Brenda Nelson, director of development and marketing at Kingwood, said the famous fall festival grows a bit every year.
"We want to add little touches of value or unexpected treats as you go through," she said. "Those expected and traditional favorites obviously are going to remain, but we always like to throw in a little bit of whimsy."
The courtyard will feature a pumpkin cafe, children's carnival and greenhouse glow shop. The duck pond, which is near completion, will once again be filled with floating pumpkins. Visitors can also admire the creativity of area businesses with a walk down scarecrow row.
Ten food trucks will be parked in the main lot, where guests will find live music on Saturday and Sunday night. A live DJ will be stationed in the parking lot on Friday.
Community members are invited to help carve pumpkins on Oct. 19 and 20 from noon to 8 p.m. Carvers will receive free admission to the gardens. Pumpkins will be pre-gutted and all carving materials will be provided. Local food trucks and music will be on site during carving days.
"We're kind of making it a party this year," Nelson said.
The event is ticketed, which Nelson said provides a better guest experience by eliminating crowding and long lines. Tickets are available for purchase at Kingwood's website.
"Last year we sold out, so we'd encourage people not to wait," Nelson said.
General admission is $10 or $8 for Kingwood members. Children six years and younger are free, but online reservations are still required. Pumpkin Glow is an all-weather event; refunds are not available.
Parking will be at the Mansfield Senior High School parking lots with access at West Park Blvd. Guests must enter through the Linden Road gate. Limited courtesy shuttles will be available from all parking lots. Attendees should plan to arrive during the half hour arrival window selected during ticket purchase.
For more information about the Great Pumpkin Glow or Kingwood Center Gardens, call 419-522-0211.