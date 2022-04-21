MANSFIELD -- Every family has its problems. Effie James Jr. wants to remind audiences that it's OK to talk about them.
James' newest production, “The Family Matters," follows three families, each facing their own set of challenges.
Charles wants to be the man of the house, but feels ignored by his wife Diane and disrespected by his stepson Darrin.
Eric’s friends believe he has it all together, but the stress of buying a new home and running a growing business trigger an old and dangerous drinking habit.
Brian and Samantha are young and in love, but their families disapprove of their interracial relationship. The couple is determined to make things work, despite facing prejudice and opposition from both sides.
“We have really interesting and provocative issues that we talk about, but we do it in a way where the message doesn't get lost in so much seriousness," James said. "It's just regular issues. We all have to deal with them."
James is a licensed addiction counselor, educational consultant and the site director for Mansfield Senior High’s GEAR UP grant, a college and career readiness program. “The Family Matters” is his third production as writer and director.
“I didn't write it thinking it would be a production, I just wrote it because I enjoy creative writing,” he said. “So when I decided I wanted to do a production of it, I had to scale down. The story is five times bigger than the final product.”
The show is being produced by the Latter Rain Church of God in Christ Media Ministry and is sponsored by the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.
The all-local cast includes James Williams II, Teana Sykes, Tymir Hammock, Martin "Najee" Rawls, Chantel Ross, Jacinta Williams, Brittany Schock, Jody Odom Jr., Teresa James, Lisa Brown, Carl Hunnell, Pastor Aaron Williams Jr., James Diehl Jr., Pastor Mark Cobb and Kenneth Johnson Jr.
Garlan McCruter Sr. serves as musical director; Sidney S. Brown Jr. is the show's vocal director.
"I'm really excited about a chance to expose all of this great, these great singers, great performance, great musicians, all from the Mansfield area," James said. "Sometimes I don't think we know the talent that's right here in our in our area."
Despite tackling some tough topics, the musical stage play is family-friendly and has plenty of light-hearted moments.
"There's a lot of comedy. There's lessons throughout the show," said cast member Martin "Najee" Rawls. "There is amazing talent, vocals, dancing."
Rawls plays Eric, a family man and recovering alcoholic who relapses during a season of stressful life changes. Rawls said he's seen his own family impacted by issues addressed in the show.
"The show really has a special place in my heart," he said. "It has helped me in my life and I hope that it can help others as well."
Jody Odom Jr., who plays Brian, said he also appreciates the authenticity behind the story.
“This show is unique because it's very close to home," he said. "It doesn't take place 70 years ago or in a fairytale land or anything like that. Although it comes from (Effie's) imagination, they're based on real situations and it's a lot more modern."
"Hopefully, this will challenge people to look inward and just go back to the basics of treating others how you want to be treated and judging people by the content of their heart and not their skin color."
James said he hopes audience members will be inspired to ask for help if they need it and take advantage of resources in the community.
"The main theme of this production is about asking for and accepting help when you need it," James said. "From your family, from your local social worker, counselor, priest -- we have a lot of people that are there to help us.
"Don't be afraid, don't be embarrassed, don't be ashamed, no matter what the situation is."
James hopes to have local social service agencies set up booths in the cafeteria during the show.
"The Family Matters" is a one-night-only performance on April 30 at 7 p.m. at Mansfield Senior High School. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the door. General admission is $5 and VIP tickets are available for $25.