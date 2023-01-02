larsonfamily02.jpg

Brooke Larson holds her triplets Dixie, Barrett and Crew Dec. 25. Larson said nurses at Nationwide Children's Hospital organized for her to hold all her babies as a Christmas gift.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD — Brooke Larson said she had about two minutes to meet her newborn son Crew before he needed to have surgery.

“I remember just rubbing his head and telling him how much I loved him, and how strong he was and that he could beat all this,” she said. “It wasn’t a big surgery, but he’s just a 30-week-old baby."

larsonfamily.jpg

Chris and Brooke Larson with their triplets Dixie, Barrett and Crew 

