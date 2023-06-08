The Ren 2023-34 season schedule

MANSFIELD -- Experiences for Everyone remains true as the Renaissance Performing Arts Association announces the upcoming 2023-2024 Season complete with new and exciting productions, concerts, and educational opportunities for all to enjoy.

Over the last four weeks, the Renaissance has released their season lineup one series at a time. Now that the lineup is fully released, and following an exciting 95th Anniversary Celebration, the Renaissance team is buzzing with excitement as they invite the community once again to come and enjoy the variety this season holds.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.