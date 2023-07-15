Flower Tattoo

Sara Napier, of Mansfield, shows off a blue flower tattoo designed and inked by Tiffany Sutton of Envious Ink on Friday, July 14 at Inkcarceration.

 Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Caleb Neff got his first tattoo at age 17.

The Springfield native got hooked, and by 20, he started inking his own clients. Now, at age 29, he owns his own parlor, Blacklist Tattoo, in Beavercreek, and his body is covered in tattoos big and small, and colorful.

