MANSFIELD — Exciting news from the Dewald Community Center: Summer Zone 2023 registration opens May 1st through May 25th.
Important details:
June 12th - July 20th, 2023, Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 3:00pm
Grades 2-6
Daily literacy activities to improve reading skills
Instruction & activities to improve science, math, study skills,
Physical wellness
Enhanced education opportunities
Healthy breakfast, lunch, and snacks
Enrolled students receive a t-shirt (upon completion of SZ)
Fun and active weekly field trips
Licensed teachers and professional educators on staff to assist students in improving literacy, while offering one-on-one and small group instruction
“Research points to summer programming, tutoring and enhanced educational opportunities as some of the most effective ways to help academically struggling children catch up,” said Lisa Heschel, Dewald Community Center, Director. “We have one of our best summer programs ever planned for this year to help accomplish just that,” Heschel also added.
Registration is required prior to attending. Space is limited. Stop by and pick up an enrollment packet. Summer Zone opens June 12th as is located at 47 South Main Street, Mansfield.
The Dewald Community Center of The Salvation Army is dedicated to serving The Mansfield Community. Dewald Community Center is preparing the way for individuals of all ages to make positive life choices and become increasingly self-reliant. The mission of The Summer Zone is to foster an interest in school and learning by partnering with parents and teachers to provide holistic learning opportunities resulting in measurable academic, emotional, social and spiritual growth. The Learning Zone exists to help students find success in school and in life.