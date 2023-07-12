MANSFIELD -- Here's what's coming this summer at the Renaissance Theatre on Park Avenue West in downtown Mansfield:
Summer Musical: Grease
July 29 to Aug. 6
Directed by Michael Thomas, Musical Direction by Kelly Knowlton
With a hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “We Go Together,” Grease celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.
Pictures on the Plaza: Free Movie Nights!
Join us for free movie nights featuring beloved Disney and Pixar Movies: Disney’s Luca and Pixar’s Toy Story. Movies will be shown in the Plaza, located between the Historic Renaissance Theatre and Theatre 166, the grassy area visible from Park Avenue West.
Luca: July 19 at 8:30 p.m.
Toy Story: Aug. 16 at 8:30 p.m.
Join us at 7:30 p.m. before each movie for some fun family games and be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy free popcorn.
The Art of the Big Band featuring the Artistic Jazz Orchestra
Aug. 25
Conducted by Paul Martin, Featuring Kelly Knowlton
Mansfield’s own “Big Band,” the Artistic Jazz Orchestra is set to return to the Renaissance Theatre to once again demonstrate what truly makes the magnificent sound of the “big band” so incredible.
The sound of roaring trumpets, velvet trombones, smooth saxophones, driving percussion and bass, masterful piano, and heartfelt, emotional vocals — it’s enough to make the spirit jump for joy.
MY Theatre Presents: The SpongeBob Musical
Sept. 8, 9, 10
Directed by Dauphne Maloney, Musical Direction by Brian K. Nabors
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? Why, it’s SpongeBob SquarePants. And now he’s ready to ride the wave into the Renaissance Theatre to entertain and delight audiences in this brilliant, bright, hilarious, and brand-new musical.