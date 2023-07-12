Summer at The Ren schedule

These events are taking place at the Renaissance Theatre on Park Avenue West in downtown Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- Here's what's coming this summer at the Renaissance Theatre on Park Avenue West in downtown Mansfield:

Summer Musical: Grease

Grease logo
Pictures on the Plaza
The art of the Big Band
SpongeBob the Musical

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.