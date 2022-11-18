Stuff the Sleigh toy drive

Kingwood's Stuff the Sleigh toy drive begins Nov. 26.

MANSFIELD -- The 4th annual Stuff the Sleigh toy drive at Kingwood Center Gardens is November 26 through December 4. Community members are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to area children.

Toys will be distributed to the Domestic Violence Shelter, Wayfinders Ohio (formerly Harmony House), New Mercy Outreach, Richland County Children Services, and The Salvation Army to help them serve families in our community this holiday season.

Download PDF Christmas at Kingwood PDF

Tags