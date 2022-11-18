MANSFIELD -- The 4th annual Stuff the Sleigh toy drive at Kingwood Center Gardens is November 26 through December 4. Community members are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to area children.
Toys will be distributed to the Domestic Violence Shelter, Wayfinders Ohio (formerly Harmony House), New Mercy Outreach, Richland County Children Services, and The Salvation Army to help them serve families in our community this holiday season.
Toys can be dropped off in the Garden Gateway visitor center during Christmas at Kingwood 4 to 9 p.m. or during daytime shop and dine hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
During Christmas at Kingwood, the Gardens will be closed to the public on Mondays. Guests wanting to enjoy the holiday lights display should plan to pre-purchase tickets on the Kingwood website. Tickets are $8 for 13 years and older; 12 and under and Kingwood members are free. Members and children must also reserve tickets online.
Christmas at Kingwood is one of Kingwood’s longest standing traditions. To learn more about Christmas at Kingwood, holiday workshops and activities, visit kingwoodcenter.org.
The presenting sponsor of Christmas at Kingwood 2022 is Mechanics Bank; also sponsoring are Directions Credit Union, RFME Insurance, Smile Doctors, Schmidt Security Pro, Staffing Partners, and Startek.