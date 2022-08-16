MANSFIELD -- When Sarah Joyce was a little girl, her parents let her paint pictures on their basement walls.
Now, she's turning that creativity into a career.
It all began two years ago. Joyce wasn't trying to become a professional artist. She simply wanted to create some one-of-a-kind pieces for her own home.
When COVID-19 hit, Joyce and her boyfriend Scott Meyerer shut down their fledgling catering business to protect her medically fragile daughter.
During that time, Joyce began experimenting with fluid art -- an acrylic paint pouring method used to create abstract artwork.
After she started posting pictures online, friends began offering to buy her paintings. Soon, her work was garnering outside attention.
“Ninety percent of my sales go to other states," Joyce said. "I do a lot of artwork for businesses in California and Florida. I just did a few in New York City and Dallas, Texas."
Joyce said she has sold hundreds of pieces over the last few years, mostly through her Instagram page.
The majority of her sales have been commissioned works, with clients picking out the hues they want incorporated into the piece.
“The greatest satisfaction for me is not just seeing the end result of the painting, but seeing the clients and how happy they are," she added. "That’s what means the most to me.”
She's tweaked her methods over time, developing a signature approach.
“I’ve gone through so many canvases, scraped canvases, tears," she said. “It's something that I have taken so much time and pride in -- perfecting my own style.”
“Abstract art is not for everyone and that's OK. I definitely stay true to my own style."
This spring, she and Meyerer opened Studio Linden in downtown Mansfield. The gallery and workshop space is located at 12 S. Park Street.
Joyce specializes in large-scale pieces painted on canvas, but the gallery also has a couple of surfboards and functioning KitchenAid mixers for sale.
Her goal is to create statement pieces that are one-of-a-kind.
“It's not something that's meant to blend in with the rest of your house," she said. "It's something that people walk in and it's a showstopper.”
Meyerer, who has a background in construction, builds custom frames for many of the paintings. In the future, the couple hopes to expand Studio Linden's offerings to include custom framing for any artwork and large scale blank canvases for sale.
"We've had to drive to Columbus (to get large canvases)" Meyerer said. "Sometimes these things are so big, we've rented U-Hauls to get them back here.
“I'm sure there are a lot of local artists around here that maybe wanted to try larger scale pieces and don't want to have to go so far. I'm going to try to offer a solution to that by building them in here in Mansfield.”
Studio Linden is currently open by appointment only, but passersby are welcome to ring the doorbell in case she's working in the back.
In the future, Joyce hopes to have workshops and events in the space.
“We want to keep expanding and pushing forward and I'm always trying different techniques and different styles, so I'm sure you'll see different artwork from me too.”

