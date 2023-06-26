littlejuniormiss

(From left to right) 2023 Junior Miss Ontario Rylee Schoonover, 2022 Miss Ontario Abigail Kern and 2023 Little Miss Ontario Breckelle Miller. Schoonover and Miller are the first Junior and Little Miss Ontarios.

 David Draper, photo courtesy

ONTARIO — Breckelle Miller has built a resume of award-winning singing and ventriloquism that she has showcased on international stages.

And yet nothing compared to the feeling of winning the title of 2023 Little Miss Ontario on Friday.