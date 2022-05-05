SHELBY — Saturday, May 14 marks the 30th anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving – the National Association of Letter Carriers’ “Stamp Out Hunger®” Food Drive.
Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from their customers. In Shelby, these donations will go directly to the FISH Food Pantry.
“The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is very important to FISH,” stated a local food pantry volunteer. “It is one of the major food drives for FISH during the year.”
The need for food donations is great. Currently, more than 42 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. More than 12 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. And nearly 5.2 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.
Our food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.
“FISH appreciates all donations. At present we do have some particular needs: oatmeal; cold cereal; boxed dinners; canned spaghetti sauce; canned peas, carrots, potatoes and fruit; and various soups. Staple items like flour, sugar, oil etc. are always welcome. Please make sure the ‘best-by’ date has not expired,” she added.
Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 14. Your letter carrier or a local FISH volunteer will do the rest. The National Association of Letter Carriers and FISH of Shelby invite you to join in America’s great day of giving and help us in our local fight against hunger and food insecurity.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.