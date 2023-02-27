IMG_6474.JPG

Linus Bishop holds a birthday card from his family in celebration of his 100th birthday. Bishop's friends and family threw a party for him Feb. 25.

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Linus Bishop could barely take two bites of his chocolate-vanilla twist ice cream before he got lost in conversation with friends, neighbors and family members on Saturday.

Bishop celebrated turning 100 years old after Saturday mass in the St. Mary of the Snows Church.

IMG_6519.JPG
Bishops.jpeg
IMG_6471.JPG

Jerry Bishop, Janet Lefever and Laura Boggs pose for a photo with their father Linus Bishop in his home.

