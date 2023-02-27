Bishop said the largest historical event he witnessed was the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in August 1945.
“I crawled 70 feet up in the ship, and I knew when it was going to go off, and I saw the sky light up, and then all the trees were gone instantly,” he said.
Bishop returned to Ohio in 1946.
A few months after his military service ended, Bishop met Freda Studer at a square dance in a Knights of Columbus Hall. The two married Feb. 26, 1949. Bishop said he’s proud of his military service, but his proudest accomplishment is starting a family with his wife, who died in June 2021 at the age of 94.
He remembers a church member asking how he would take care of nine kids before his youngest daughter was born.
“I guess I’ll just add another cup of water to the soup,” Bishop said.
Including his children’s spouses, Bishop has more than 100 descendants. The family is too large to host all at once in his home.
Each of his seven daughters spends one day a week at Bishop’s home to help take care of him. One of his sons is in charge of yard work.
Laura Boggs, Bishop’s eighth child, said the family has been counting down the days until her father’s 100th birthday since November.
“He told us he would make it to 100, he’s been very persistent,” she said. “We hope he just keeps living a good life as long as he can.”
Boggs said she often hears Bishop singing or humming around the house. His favorite musician is Bing Crosby.
“He sings all the time,” Boggs said. “And he’s easy to take care of and can still move around. We’re blessed to have him.”
Bishop said he doesn't think there’s a secret to living a long life.
“I always eat ice cream or popcorn almost every day,” he said. “Just live a good life and enjoy it.”
Bishop enjoys playing cards and being involved in his church.
He has 29 grandchildren and more than 30 great-grandchildren. He also has three more great-grandchildren on the way, all of whom he hopes to meet before accomplishing his birthday wish — to meet his wife again in Heaven.