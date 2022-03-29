The Renaissance Theatre, previously known as the Ohio Theatre, is a restored movie palace-type theater located at 138 Park Ave. West in Mansfield. The 1,402-seat theater opened on Jan. 18, 1928, as the Ohio Theatre and serves today as the largest performing arts center in north central Ohio.
MANSFIELD -- Per CDC guidelines and recommendations, the Renaissance Theatre is lifting its mask requirement for audiences attending performances in its venues, effective April 1, 2022.
Patrons are welcome to wear masks at any performance in Renaissance Theatre’s venues. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance.
“Safety is a critical component of our business. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve taken every step possible to ensure the well-being of our patrons, following industry standards and health recommendations closely,” said Renaissance President Chelsie Thompson.
“With Covid-19 transmission in Richland County now down to 16.5 cases per 100,000, we’ve reached our stated threshold of less than 50 cases per 100,000 and we’re pleased to enter this next stage of pandemic recovery.
"It’s been an incredibly difficult couple of years with a long road ahead, but we’re grateful to the patrons who have continued to support us and look forward to stepping out of this together.”
Renaissance Theatre is a non-profit performing arts theater located at 138 Park Ave. West. The National Endowment for the Arts helped fund this organization to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all.
Looking for Things to Do in Mansfield? Visit Renaissance Theatre’s website at rentickets.org to check out their other great events or contact renaissance@mansfieldtickets.com for events, tours, arts, culture and more. For behind-the-scenes videos and more visit the Renaissance Theatre’s YouTube Channel.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.