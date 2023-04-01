Follies logo

Follies opens on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. with additional performances April 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23. Tickets start at $27.

MANSFIELD -- When a legendary theatre falls into disrepair, a group of former performers joins together to say a tearful goodbye.

Follies takes audiences on the journey of reflecting on the golden age and all the memories it holds. Performed with audiences onstage along with the cast, this intimate performance is one you do not want to miss.

