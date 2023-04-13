Follies at the Renaissance

"Follies" takes audiences on the journey of reflecting on the golden age and all the memories it holds.

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

MANSFIELD — The definition of a "folly" is a lack of good sense, or foolishness. How such a folly might affect the rest of your life is the basis of the latest show opening at the Renaissance Theatre this weekend.

One of Stephen Sondheims' most-lauded masterpieces, "Follies" will premiere in a stage-on-stage show at the Renaissance on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. Set against a backdrop of a crumbling Broadway theatre, the cast of aging characters look back at their lives with a mixture of delusion and regret.

GALLERY: Follies rehearsal April 11

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.