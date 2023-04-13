MANSFIELD — The definition of a "folly" is a lack of good sense, or foolishness. How such a folly might affect the rest of your life is the basis of the latest show opening at the Renaissance Theatre this weekend.
One of Stephen Sondheims' most-lauded masterpieces, "Follies" will premiere in a stage-on-stage show at the Renaissance on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. Set against a backdrop of a crumbling Broadway theatre, the cast of aging characters look back at their lives with a mixture of delusion and regret.
The story takes place throughout the reunion of a fictional a musical revue, The Weismann Follies, based upon the famous Ziegfeld Follies. The Weismann Girls are often accompanied by the ghosts of their younger selves.
"These women and men who led that Ziegfeld-style life in the 1940s are coming back 30 years later and having to deal with the consequences and repercussions of their actions and relationships," said Leah Gesouras, who plays Sally Durant Plummer.
"My favorite lyric in the show is, 'Everything was possible and nothing made sense.' And I feel like that literally encompasses the entire show," Gesouras said.
Starring alongside Gesouras is award-winning actress, writer, and educator, Angela Iannone, who makes her Renaissance debut as Phyllis Rogers Stone.
Iannone spent most of her career in Milwaukee and Chicago, where she won the Broadway World Award, the Footlights Award and The Joseph Jefferson Award, and received grants and fellowships from the Folger Shakespeare Library and Lunt/Fontaine/Ten Chimneys. She received her undergraduate degree from Wright State University and her graduate degree from Illinois State University.
"This is one of Sondheim's really beautiful and well-known scores, except nobody knows the songs they know are actually from Follies," Iannone said. "For example, 'Broadway Baby' is a big musical theatre staple, or 'Losing My Mind,' another super famous number, is from this show. So it's kind of an unknown gem for some of Sondheim's greatest songs."
The story of "Follies" takes place in two timelines, from the 1940s and the 1970s. The show often jumps back and forth between the decades, with a dual cast playing the younger counterparts of each actor.
Kathryn Moir plays Young Phyllis and Jamie Mayfield plays Young Sally, opposite of Iannone and Gesouras, respectively. Playing two halves of the same whole has proven to be an interesting acting challenge.
"You need to be aware and talk with your counterpart about what you think their hopes are, what you think their dreams are, what their goal is," said Mayfield. "You really can't have this show without connecting on that and making sure we're on the same page."
At the same time, the older half of the characters often have matured into a person their younger self might not recognize, Moir said.
"Young Phyllis is very different than the Phyllis we see in the modern day; she's very open and vulnerable, and she's extremely ambitious," she said. "And we see that a lot with Angela's portrayal of Phyllis in the future because she's gotten there."
Rounding out the cast of "Follies" is Beau Roberts as Buddy Plummer, Drew Traxler Benjamin Stone, Adena Williams as Carlotta, Jacque Workman as Hattie, Melinda Tishue as Solange, Robert Hardin-Leeth as Roscoe, Lori Turner as Heidi, Wayne Au as Weissman, Maggie Scilia as Young Heidi, Jimmy Lancaster as Young Ben, Noah Casner as Young Buddy, and Madison Kearney, Lillian Casey, Brien Carpenter, Zakari Ramos, Nate Cress and Emily Bare filling out the rest of the company.
Direction and musical direction come courtesy of Michael Thomas, with Set Design by Jason Kaufman, lighting and sound by Aaron Nicolas, choreography by Caroline Grace Williams, and assistant direction from Nik Demers.
Many cast member lauded the outstanding costume design by Linda Turske, who said she was going for a "glamorous" and "over-the-top" feel. Many costumes were achieved using items from the dollar store, including a lampshade, cake stand, toilet paper holder, beaded curtains, and even zip ties.
"And then (the Follies) needed to be ghosty, that's why they're all in silvers and blacks and whites, because they are the ghosts of the women that we're going to see throughout the show," she said.
The emotional high generated by the reunion of the Follies girls ultimately gives way to anger, disappointment, and weary resignation to reality.
"It brings a lot of nostalgia for different time periods, and it encourages a lot of inner reflection on past choices and how they might play out in the future," Moir said.
"You often aren't aware of a fork in the road when you're standing there," Iannone added. "And then only many years later can you realize, that was the moment that everything turned, based on one tiny decision."
Additional performances of "Follies" will take place Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m., Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m., and closes Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the Renaissance box office, by phone at 419-522-2726, or by visiting the Ren’s website at rentickets.org.