MANSFIELD — Summer weekends in Richland County are always packed with festivals, live music and outdoor activities.
Yet Downtown Mansfield, Inc. staff members noticed a lull in free entertainment during winter and spring months. Downtown Mansfield CEO Jennifer Kime said this realization launched “First Friday Live” last year — a casual, free event featuring live music for all ages.
“Around this time, the weather is kind of iffy and people are looking for things to do,” Kime said. “These musicians live to play, so we wanted to bring those together and offer a free option for entertainment downtown.”
First Friday Live debuted last year and Kime said attendance started to grow in May, but DMI didn’t want to take business away from other entertainment events that happen in summer.
First Friday Live returns March 3 at the DMI event space, Social on Main. It is located at 128 N. Main. St. Each first Friday from March through May will feature jazz musicians from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Attendees are welcome to buy takeout dinners from restaurants downtown and bring it to Social on Main to eat. DMI will sell drinks but will not sell its own food.
Jeff Boyd and friends will be performing three one-hour sets. Boyd performs in duos, trios and with his full band, S'yvelt.
Joining Boyd will be Andy Cary, Sidney S. Brown Jr., Steve Berry, Dan Conwell, Tyrone Smith, Damian Boyd, David Berry, Tarkington Johnson and Brian Bumbus.
Boyd said the music will be mostly covers with ad-libbing and jazz solos. David Berry will play a country set for the second hour and S'yvelt will reunite for the last hour.
“There’s definitely a lot of New Orleans sound,” Boyd said. “My heart is in the Great American Songbook, but it’s a variety show.”
Anyone who stops in to listen to music is sure to walk away feeling good, Boyd said.
“We’re more into the experience and performance,” he said. “Just turn and twist to the music and have a good time.”
Kime said doors for First Friday open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 5:30. Other First Fridays are scheduled for April 7 and May 5 inside the Social on Main space, which will also feature Boyd and friends.
"We are thrilled to bring back First Friday Live and provide a fun and lively night of live music by very talented and popular local jazz musicians," Kime said.
DMI will also present Final Fridays outside in The Brickyard beginning May 26. For more information on DMI events, visit its website or Facebook.