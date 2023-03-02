S'yVelt
Buy Now

From left, Jacob Campbell, Brian Bumpus, Tyrone Smith, Tarkington Johnson, Jeff Boyd in front. Other band members not included in picture are: Steven Fernandez and Thomas Blair.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD — Summer weekends in Richland County are always packed with festivals, live music and outdoor activities.

Yet Downtown Mansfield, Inc. staff members noticed a lull in free entertainment during winter and spring months. Downtown Mansfield CEO Jennifer Kime said this realization launched “First Friday Live” last year — a casual, free event featuring live music for all ages.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.