SOARING logo

MANSFIELD -- SOARING with Help, Hope, and Healing Mansfield is about uniting the city to encourage and support one another personally and professionally in a non-judgmental, supportive environment.

"This will be our fifth year producing this event in Mansfield with the support of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC), as well as area businesses, family and friends who believe in the conference's vision and mission," Nicole Horston said. "We use speakers invested in the city's welfare and improvement."

