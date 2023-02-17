MANSFIELD -- SOARING with Help, Hope, and Healing Mansfield is about uniting the city to encourage and support one another personally and professionally in a non-judgmental, supportive environment.
"This will be our fifth year producing this event in Mansfield with the support of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC), as well as area businesses, family and friends who believe in the conference's vision and mission," Nicole Horston said. "We use speakers invested in the city's welfare and improvement."
The conference will take place on Saturday, March 11, at the NECIC Community Impact Center, 486 Springmill Street, Mansfield. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Doors open to guests at 10:30 a.m. Lunch comes with your admission ticket.
Join us as we honor the contributions of extraordinary women in the Mansfield community for their outstanding efforts. The inaugural event brings together people from all walks of life to provide Help, spark Hope and support one another in our Healing.
Licensed insurance agent Keisha Anderson, Columbus, OH, of The Eatmon Agency will educate attendees on the importance of life preparedness and leaving a legacy.
Elder Tesheeka Thompson, of Mansfield, shares how she's overcoming grief and positively regaining her footing after the loss of her son in 2022.
Our minds are troubled by everything around us and within us. Some of us are feeling or showing agitation. Yet, at the same time, others are bothered and upset. Lady Latonda Williams, of Mansfield, will provide tools to give attendees the strength to stand despite what we face.
Traci Cooke is a licensed counselor in Columbus. Cooke will help parents and teens ages 13 to 19 safely explore and work through feelings, thoughts, images and beliefs, conscious and unconscious, that may keep them stagnant. Support sessions will be available to attendees if they need to talk privately about their situation.
This year's conference features a live performance by Author, counselor, and national recording artist Priscilla Woodson. Woodson, Columbus, will also bring the keynote address, As I AM, a highly interactive and engaging workshop focusing on Healing yourself from the inside out. Priscilla Woodson will make you laugh, cry and understand how valuable you are just as you are.
SOARING with Help, Hope, and Healing promises exclusive networking, a safe space for ALL those in attendance to have open dialogue, and a memorable experience that will renew your devotion to self and community.