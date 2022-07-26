SOARING logo

MANSFIELD -- SOARING with Help, Hope, and Healing Mansfield is about uniting the city to encourage and support one another during times of prosperity and challenge.

Founder Nicole Brown Horston brings the conference to her hometown of Mansfield to give back everything she has received while growing up here.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags