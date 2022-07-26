MANSFIELD -- SOARING with Help, Hope, and Healing Mansfield is about uniting the city to encourage and support one another during times of prosperity and challenge.
Founder Nicole Brown Horston brings the conference to her hometown of Mansfield to give back everything she has received while growing up here.
The SOARING with Help, Hope, and Healing platform hosts networking events, support workshops, book launches, and conferences for those seeking help, hope and a non-judgmental, supportive environment to heal whatever ails them.
"This will be our fifth year producing this event in Mansfield with the support of businesses like NECIC and Park Hospitality Hotel, as well as family and friends who believe in the vision and mission of the conference," Horston said.
"This year, I invited Minister Lisa Howard, Ruchelle Pride and Tecca Thompson to share their areas of expertise. The conference is a solution to someone's problem as they put the pieces of their life together after experiencing any setback.
"By reading in various media about the loss that has happened throughout the pandemic, we hope to inspire the citizens of Mansfield to transform their life more than ever. Because I believe we soar higher together!"
The conference will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Park Hospitality Hotel (formerly Holiday Inn Conference & Suites), 116 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. The luncheon will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doors open to guests at 10:30 a.m.